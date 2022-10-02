Owls explode for five goals in win against Sharks

Temple University Women’s Soccer (1-5-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) defeated Long Island University (3-7-3, 1-1-2 Northeast Conference) 5-0 on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex. It was the Owls’ first win of the season and their first time scoring more than one goal in a game since a 2-1 victory against the University of Houston on Oct. 17, 2021.

Key Plays

At the 24-minute mark, Sharks’ graduate student forward Kendra Oldroyd made a jump-kick attempt from right in front of the goal, but Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns made a diving save, keeping the game tied.

made a jump-kick attempt from right in front of the goal, but Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper made a diving save, keeping the game tied. At the 26-minute mark, Owls’ sophomore midfielder Carly Steinberg scored on a shot from behind the penalty line, putting the Owls in front by one.

scored on a shot from behind the penalty line, putting the Owls in front by one. In the 28th minute, graduate student defender Katie Coritz got behind the Sharks’ defensive back line and scored on a shot from right in front of the goal, pushing the Owls’ lead to two.

got behind the Sharks’ defensive back line and scored on a shot from right in front of the goal, pushing the Owls’ lead to two. In the 38th minute, sophomore defender Jillian Allgood scored on a shot from inside the penalty box, giving the Owls a 3-0 lead. It was Allgood’s first collegiate goal.

scored on a shot from inside the penalty box, giving the Owls a 3-0 lead. It was Allgood’s first collegiate goal. At the 42-minute mark, Coritz converted on a shot from inside the penalty for her second goal of the game, giving Temple a four goal lead.

At the 72-minute mark, sophomore forward Sumaya Togba scored on a pass from senior forward Emily Kavanaugh, giving the Owls their fifth goal of the night.

The Numbers

Temple scored five or more goals for the first time since an 8-0 victory against Delaware State University on Sept. 17, 2017. It was the first time the Owls have scored more than one goal in a game this season.

The Owls were outshot by the Sharks 13-9, but seven of Temple’s shots came on goal, compared to Long Island’s six.

Burns finished the game with six saves, pushing her season total to 53.

Kavanaugh and sophomore midfielders Moa Andersson and Alexa Swetz, sophomore defender Phoebe Hollin and junior defender Róisín McGovern all recorded their first assists of the season.

Words from the Coach

“When we got chances to score goals, we did,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “Sometimes you just need the confidence of seeing the ball hit the back of the net before knowing you can repeat that effort.”

On Tap

The Owls will look to build off the win when they take on the University of Central Florida (2-2-4, 0-0-1 AAC) on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.