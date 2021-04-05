Owls extend win streak with weekend victories

Temple University men’s tennis defeated Drexel University on Saturday and the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Temple University men’s tennis (9-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) beat Drexel University (0-2, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association) 6-1 on Saturday and the University of Pennsylvania (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) 5-2 on Sunday, extending its winning streak to six games.

On Saturday, the Owls started strong in singles matches with sophomore Marin Delmas and freshman Léo Raquin cruising to victory. Graduate student Eric Biscoveanu recorded the Owls’ only loss in singles with set scores of 6-4, 0-6 and 11-13. Junior Louis Gorregues, junior Thibault Frumholz and graduate student Juan Araoz won three singles matches in a row, clinching the Owls’ victory.

Temple swept the Dragons in doubles matches on Saturday. Frumholz and Raquin won 6-2, Biscoveanu and Gorregues won 6-1 and Delmas and Araoz won 6-3.

“We have been in and out between indoor and outdoor and I thought they adjusted well,” said head coach Steve Mauro.

On Sunday, Temple got off to a slow start with the Quakers claiming two of the three doubles matches. Delmas and Araoz were the only Owls to win their doubles match.

Singles proved to be the difference maker in the overall score, as Delmas opened with a 7-5, 7-5 victory followed by wins from Raquin, Gorregues and Frumholz. Biscoveanu recorded the only singles loss against the Quakers.

“Penn is a strong team, I thought the guys played with a lot of energy and that is what they have to do to keep the momentum going,” Mauro said.

The Owls will compete in their first conference game of the season when they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to play the University of Tulsa (10-8, 2-0 The American) on April 7 at 4 p.m.