Temple Student Government elections commence

All candidates are running unopposed in this year’s election. Students can vote online until April 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Voting for Temple Student Government’s executive branch and Parliament began today and will continue until April 8 at 11:59 p.m. Students can cast ballots on Temple University’s online voting platform.

Voters this year will select an executive team, consisting of a student body president and TSG’s vice president, and individual members of Parliament. All candidates are unopposed in this year’s election, including members of the executive branch team RenewTU and five candidates for Parliament.

In past years, students voted for a student body president and two vice presidents, but TSG’s current administration unanimously passed a constitutional amendment restructuring the executive branch to include just one vice president in September 2020, The Temple News reported.

The five students running for the 30-seat Parliament include candidates for at-large representative, College of Public Health representative, Disability Resources and Services representative, Fox School of Business representative and sophomore representative.

Last year, 1.1 percent of approximately 21,600 student voters cast ballots in TSG’s elections, The Temple News reported.