Owls fall to Monarchs in shootout thriller

No. 24 Temple Field Hockey (13-6, 4-4 Big East Conference) fell to Big East conference rival No. 13 Old Dominion University (15-2, 6-1 Big East Conference) 4-3 in a shootout thriller Friday afternoon. While Temple held the Monarchs scoreless through the first 44 minutes of play, Old Dominion scored three unanswered goals, coming out on top in the shootout.

KEY PLAYS

With 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Old Dominion junior midfielder Marlon De Bruijne was awarded a penalty stroke, however the shot bounced off the post, keeping the game scoreless.

Two minutes later, Temple senior midfielder Caitlyn Amsden put Temple up 1-0 after a set-up pass from sophomore midfielder Tess Muller .

Four minutes after Amsden's goal, a Muller shot was blocked, but Temple freshman midfielder Peyton Rieger was there for the rebound and found the back of the net to put the Owls up 2-0.

With just 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Old Dominion graduate midfielder Courtney Lynch tipped in a goal over Temple goaltender Molly Frey to cut the Owls' lead to one.

Four and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, Old Dominion freshman defender Sanci Molkenboer completed the comeback and tied the game up at two for Old Dominion.

Old Dominion was awarded their second penalty stroke of the game in which Delphine Le Jeune got past Frey to put the Monarchs up 3-2.

With two minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the game, Rieger found the back of the net to help the Owls force overtime.

Late in the fourth and early in the third quarters, the referees issued a total of three yellow cards making overtime five-on-five play instead of normal six-on-six, creating even more offensive chances for both teams.

After neither team was able to convert on opportunities in overtime, the game went into a shootout whereOld Dominion sophomore midfielder Frederique Zandbergen scored the game-winning goal.

THE NUMBERS

Frey finished with six saves, tied for her second-most in a game in her career.

Rieger finished with two goals, her first multi-goal game of the season.

Amsden finished with one goal, her second of the season.

Le Jeune finished with one goal, her 12th of the season.

De Bruijne finished with one goal, her team-leading 15th of the season.

Lynch finished with one goal her third of the season.

ON TAP

The Owls will have to wait and see if they get their name called for the NCAA tournament as 18 teams make the tournament with ten automatic bids. There will be eight open spots with Temple potentially securing one of them.