Temple warns against vandalism ahead of potential Phillies World Series win

Temple will take disciplinary action to any students who participate in acts of vandalism and destruction of property.

Temple University will take disciplinary action against students who vandalize, destroy property and partake in violent celebrations during potential Phillies World Series victory celebrations, wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to students on Friday.

“Temple University takes pride in our community and respects our neighbors,” Ives wrote. “Sanctions may range from fines up to and including immediate suspensions. Surveillance – including videotaping – will be heightened during the Series on campus and in the city.”

Following the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory in Feb. 2018, Philadelphians set fires at City Hall and damaged more than $2.7 million in property.

The Phillies are currently trailing three games to two against the Houston Astros in the best of seven World Series. Game 6 will be played on Saturday with a potential Game 7 being played on Sunday. The Phillies would need to win both games to win the series.

“We need everyone’s help in assuring that the Temple community, including all of our students and neighbors, enjoys this moment in our city’s history,” Ives wrote. “Please report any concerns you might have to the Office of the Dean of Students or Campus Safety Services.”