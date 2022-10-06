Owls fall to Panthers, remain winless in conference play

Temple Men’s Soccer failed to score a goal, falling to 0-4 in conference play this season.

Temple Men’s Soccer (2-6-2, 0-4-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to Florida International University (7-3, 3-1 AAC) 3-0 at the Temple Sports Complex on Wednesday night, marking their fourth straight loss. The Owls remain winless in conference play and have been shutout twice in conference matchups.

KEY PLAYS

In the 11th minute, Panthers’ sophomore forward Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro scored from outside the box with a curling shot that went into the upper corner of the net. Senior defender Carlos Scheckermann assisted the goal.

scored from outside the box with a curling shot that went into the upper corner of the net. Senior defender assisted the goal. In the 49th minute, Owls’ redshirt junior goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski saved Dos Santos Monteiro’s shot in a diving attempt.

Dos Santos Monteiro’s shot in a diving attempt. In the 58th minute, Owls’ graduate student defender Fridtjof Andberg committed a foul in the box, leading to a penalty kick for FIU. At the 59-minute mark, Dos Santos Monteiro converted the spot kick to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

committed a foul in the box, leading to a penalty kick for FIU. At the 59-minute mark, Dos Santos Monteiro converted the spot kick to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. In the 62nd minute, Panthers’ graduate student midfielder Matteo Gasperoni scored, increasing the FIU lead to three. Senior forward Paulo Alves assisted the goal.

scored, increasing the FIU lead to three. Senior forward assisted the goal. In the 84th minute, Panthers’ graduate student goalkeeper Matt Levy saved an outside the box shot from Owls’ freshman midfielder George Medill to preserve the shutout.

THE NUMBERS

Dos Santos Monteiro scored two goals on seven shots in the match.

FIU recorded 13 shots and eight shots on goal. Temple tallied just eight shots with five coming on goal.

Gawronski and Levy each registered five saves in the match.

WORDS FROM THE COACH

“Obviously disappointed,” said head coach Brian Rowland. “When a game is at home in conference we know the importance of winning.”

We had chances to score, we didn’t score our chances tonight,” Rowland said. “These games are coming down to small margins and we’re ending up on the wrong side.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to bounce back against the University of Memphis (5-2-3, 2-1-1 AAC) on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.