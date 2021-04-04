Owls finish third in Connecticut Cup

Temple University men’s golf was led by sophomore Graham Chase in the three-day tournament on April 1-3.

Temple University men’s golf finished third out of 12 teams at the three-day Connecticut Cup on April 1 through April 3.

“We got guys making a lot of really good shots,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “We led the field in birdies.”

Sophomore Graham Chase recorded Temple’s best scores, starting Thursday afternoon five over-par for a 77. He showed improvement in the second round on Friday, staying on par through most of the holes to finish scoring an on-par 72. Chase scored a two-over 74 in the final round, finishing the tournament tied for ninth.

Junior Conor McGrath began the tournament scoring a four-over 76 in the first round. He scored a three-over 75 in the second round and a one-over 73 in the third. McGrath finished the tournament tied for 13th.

Senior team captain Dawson Anders stayed on par for most of the first round, but a double bogey on the 16th hole gave him a two-over 74. Anders scored a three-over 75 the following round and a triple bogey on the 17th hole of the third round to score a seven-over 79. Anders finished the tournament tied for 25th.

Senior Peter Bradbeer started Thursday afternoon shooting three over-par for a 75 and followed up by shooting five over-par for a 77 in both the second and third rounds. Bradbeer finished the tournament tied for 29th.

Junior Buddy Hansen scored an 11-over 83 in the first round, followed by a nine-over 81 in the second and a five-over 77 in the third. Hansen finished the tournament tied for 64th.

Boston College took home top honors, led by senior Brandon Kewalramani, who finished first overall, scoring a 218.

Despite Temple’s high finish, Quinn is disappointed with how the team played, he said.

“I’m seeing the same pattern still where we’re just not finishing and we’re not as mentally tough as we need to be to compete,” Quinn added.

The Owls are hosting the Temple Spring Invite at their home course in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, on April 10. Temple will face La Salle University, Rider University, Saint Joseph’s University, Seton Hall University and Villanova University.