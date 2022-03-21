Owls finished third in the EAGL Championships

With an overall score of 196.025, Temple University women’s gymnastics (17-12, 4-6 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) placed third among the eight teams competing in the EAGL Championships on Saturday at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

The score was the Owls’ second-highest of the season, tying the fourth-highest score in team history.

“The scoring was tight in our session, but I do think the scoring was fair,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “We can pick apart a busy meet and say if we would’ve done these few things we would’ve won, but overall I think it was a very fair score, and I think it was earned, it wasn’t a gift.”

Temple defeated the University of Pittsburgh (10-10, 4-3 EAGL), University of New Hampshire (13-13, 3-4), Long Island University (7-19, 0-9 EAGL), University of North Carolina (10-8, 7-0 EAGL) and North Carolina State University (16-9, 3-4 EAGL). The Owls fell to George Washington University (20-16, 3-6) and Towson University (15-7, 7-2 EAGL).

“The season was kind of up and down with a lot of highlights,” Nilson said. “We decided as a team that we were going to do everything we could from the first session and they did a phenomenal job. Truly I don’t know if they could have done better than what we did, I’m very proud of them.”

In the first rotation Temple posted a 48.975 on bars, their fourth-highest score of the season. Freshman all-around Sarah Stallings recorded a team-high score of 9.850. Senior all-around Ariana Castrence added a 9.800.

“In competition, you can’t look at another Temple gymnast who’s done more than [Castrence],” Nilson said. “In her last four years truly she’s been in every role — she’s been anchor, she’s been lead off. She is a chameleon, she does whatever she needs to do for the team and she has for four years, so well deserved.”

The Owls tallied a 48.975 on beam in the second rotation. Castrence led the team with a 9.875. Sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian notched a 9.825, while freshman all-around Hannah Stallings and senior all-around Julianna Roland recorded scores of 9.800.

On floor, the team scored a 49.300. Donabedian posted a score of 9.925 to lead the team and place second. Sophomore all-around Renee Schugman, Roland and graduate student all-around Tori Edwards each recorded scores of 9.850.

Temple posted a 48.775 on vault in the final rotation. Roland notched a 9.850 in the event and placed second overall. Edwards earned a season-high 9.775, and freshman all-around Anna Hill recorded a score of 9.750.

Roland, Sarah Stallings and Donabedian earned 2022 All-EAGL Tournament First Team on vault, bars and floor, respectively. Donabedian, Hannah Stallings and Roland were named to the 2022 All-EAGL Tournament Second Team on beam. Roland, Edwards and Schugman clinched 2022 All-EAGL Tournament Second Team on floor.