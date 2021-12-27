Owls game against Explorers postponed

Temple University women’s basketball postponed its game against La Salle University on Dec. 29 due to COVID-19 protocol issues in the Owls’ program.

Temple University women’s basketball (5-6, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) postponed its game against La Salle University (7-5, 0-0 The Atlantic 10 Conference) originally scheduled for Dec. 29 at McGonigle Hall due to COVID-19 protocol issues in the Owls’ program, according to a Temple Athletics release today.

This is the Owls’ first postponement this season. The two teams will look to reschedule at a later date, according to the release.

Temple will begin conference play on Jan. 2 against the University of Central Florida (8-2, 0-0 The American) in Orlando, Florida, at noon.