Owls’ game against Quakers postponed

Temple University women’s basketball postponed its game against the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Quakers’ program, according to a Temple Athletics’ release today.
This is the fourth postponement impacting the Owls’ schedule so far this season. Temple (6-6,1-0 The American Athletic Conference) is coming off a 75-68 conference win against the University of Cincinnati (7-7, 0-2 The American) on Jan. 8.
The two teams will look to reschedule at a later date. Temple’s next game is against the University of Houston (9-5, 2-0 The American) on Jan. 15 at McGonigle Hall, with tip-off set for noon.
