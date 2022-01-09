Owls’ game against Quakers postponed

Temple University women’s basketball postponed its game against the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 11 due to safety protocol issues in the Quakers’ program.

Temple University women’s basketball postponed its game against the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Quakers’ program, according to a Temple Athletics’ release today.

This is the fourth postponement impacting the Owls’ schedule so far this season. Temple (6-6,1-0 The American Athletic Conference) is coming off a 75-68 conference win against the University of Cincinnati (7-7, 0-2 The American) on Jan. 8.

The two teams will look to reschedule at a later date. Temple’s next game is against the University of Houston (9-5, 2-0 The American) on Jan. 15 at McGonigle Hall, with tip-off set for noon.