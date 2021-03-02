Owls’ game against Wichita State canceled

Temple University men’s basketball’s game against Wichita State, originally scheduled for March 6, has been canceled due to the suspension of activity within the Owls program, the team announced via press release today.

This was Temple’s last regular season game, meaning they will finish the season with a 5-10 overall record and a 4-10 record in The American Athletic Conference play.

The team suspended all basketball activities on Feb. 27 after its game against South Florida was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Owls program, The Temple News reported.

Next, the Owls will play in the first round of the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship on March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the release.

