Owls’ game against Wichita State canceled

This was Temple men’s basketball’s last scheduled regular season game.

02 March 2021 Featured, Men's Basketball
Temple University men's basketball cancels their final regular-season game on March 2. Above, sophomore guard Khalif Battle attempts to make a basket during the Owls' game against the University of Cincinnati at the Liacouras Center on Feb. 4. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University men’s basketball’s game against Wichita State, originally scheduled for March 6, has been canceled due to the suspension of activity within the Owls program, the team announced via press release today

This was Temple’s last regular season game, meaning they will finish the season with a 5-10 overall record and a 4-10 record in The American Athletic Conference play. 

The team suspended all basketball activities on Feb. 27 after its game against South Florida was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Owls program, The Temple News reported

Next, the Owls will play in the first round of the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship on March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the release.  

Dante Collinelli

Dante can be reached at dante.collinelli@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

