Owls lose third straight match to conference opponent

Although Temple University volleyball (5-16, 1-9 The American Athletic Conference) put up a fight against Wichita State University (13-6, 7-3 The American), the Owls fell short 3-1 on Sunday afternoon after struggling with unforced service errors.

The Owls started strong in the first set with stellar communication and energy, winning 25-22. However, the following sets were not in the Owls’ favor, with the Shockers winning 25-21, 25-18 and 25-19.

“I thought we really made an emphasis on being more consistent,” said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. “Making some adjustments and staying in those adjustments.”

After being outplayed in the second set, the Owls switched to a six-two system in the third set and brought in sophomore defensive specialist/setter Nikki Shimao.

Ganesharatnam hopes to see the Owls’ underclassmen step up, he said.

Freshman middle blocker Taylor Davenport did just that, with eight kills, seven blocks and two aces.

Graduate student outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi led the team with 15 kills, also recording 13 digs and three blocks.

“We need the upperclassmen to step up to help some of the young players in important positions,” Ganesharatnam said. “So obviously it’s very helpful when [Bolukbasi] performs at a high level.”

Shockers’ sophomore setter Kayce Litzau contributed to their success with 16 digs.

The Owls will head on the road for their next match against the University of Houston (17-5, 7-3 The American) on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. in Houston, Texas.