Owls eliminated from AAC Tournament contention after shutout

Temple University women’s soccer’s hopes of making The American Athletic Conference Tournament are over after a 5-0 loss to the University of Central Florida.

Following a 2-0 loss against Southern Methodist University on Oct. 20, the Owls knew their margin for error was thin against the University of Central Florida this afternoon, but were not able to muster anything on either side of the ball.

The Owls (5-7-3, 2-5 The American Athletic Conference) lost 5-0 against the Knights (8-5-1, 3-3-1 The American) on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, Florida, ending their conference tournament eligibility.

The Knights wasted no time scoring when junior forward Ellie Moreno netted her first goal at the four-minute mark. Just three minutes later, Moreno scored her second goal of the game from inside the penalty box, her fifth of the season.

At the 10-minute mark, Knights’ senior forward Kristen Scott scored on a header in front of the goal, giving the Knights a 3-0 lead.

“There are no three pointers in soccer,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “When we are down 3-0, we just have to think about how we can get the next goal because if it goes 4-0, it is basically game over.”

In the 62nd minute, when Scott scored her second goal of the game — her ninth this season — from the back of the penalty box.

The Owls finally had a chance to get into the scoring column at the 76-minute mark when junior forward Emily Kavanaugh had a breakaway opportunity on goal, but it was called offsides.

The Knights delivered the final goal in the 88th minute, when sophomore midfielder Katie Bradley got around Owls’ graduate student defender Erin Theiller and scored her third goal of the season.

“We were ineffective in what we were trying to do,” Bochette said. “We knew that our playoff hopes would ride on this game, and I thought that we were completely outclassed by a difficult opponent.”

The Owls will close their season against the University of South Florida (10-3-2, 5-1-1, The American) on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.