Owls lose to Tigers in fifth consecutive conference loss

Temple Women’s Soccer lost to the University of Memphis 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex.

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-8-4, 0-5 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Memphis (6-4-4, 2-1-3 AAC) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. It marked the fifth consecutive conference loss for the Owls, who remain without a conference win and have just three games remaining.

KEY PLAYS

At the 16-minute mark, Tigers’ senior forward Mya Jones converted on a shot to the top left of the goal that got by Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns , putting Memphis up 1-0.

converted on a shot to the top left of the goal that got by Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper , putting Memphis up 1-0. At the 23-minute mark, Owls’ sophomore defender Phoebe Hollin had a chance to score from inside the penalty box, but Tigers’ redshirt junior goalkeeper Claire Wyville made a save in the bottom right corner of the net, keeping Memphis in the lead.

had a chance to score from inside the penalty box, but Tigers’ redshirt junior goalkeeper made a save in the bottom right corner of the net, keeping Memphis in the lead. In the 65th minute, Tigers’ junior midfielder Haylee Spray scored on a shot from inside the penalty box, pushing the Memphis lead to two.

THE NUMBERS

Burns finished with ten saves, giving her 75 on the season.

Hollin recorded the only shot attempt for the Owls, her fourth of the season.

The Owls were outshot 20-1 by the Tigers. It is the 11th consecutive game that Temple was outshot by their opponent.

Temple had just two corner kick opportunities. It is the fifth time the Owls had two or fewer corner attempts in a game this season.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to win their first conference game of the season when they travel to Tampa, Florida to take on the University of South Florida (6-6, 3-1 AAC) on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.