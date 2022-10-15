Temple narrowly defeats FAU, breaking four-game losing streak

Temple Men’s Soccer traveled to Boca Raton, Florida for a first-time matchup with the Florida Atlantic University Owls, securing their first win since Sept. 13.

Temple Men’s Soccer (3-7-2, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) defeated Florida Atlantic University (3-6-3, 2-2-2 American Athletic Conference) 1-0 on Friday night in Boca Raton, Florida. The victory marked the first conference win of the season for the Owls. It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams, with FAU being added to the AAC this year.

KEY PLAYS

In the 40th minute, the Owls generated a chance when freshman midfielder George Medill delivered a ball into the box, but just missed the foot of redshirt junior forward Sean Karani.

delivered a ball into the box, but just missed the foot of redshirt junior forward Sean Karani. Temple senior midfielder Kemali Green sent a deep ball to freshman midfielder Lleyton Imparato , who missed the goal with a shot slightly right in the 44th minute.

sent a deep ball to freshman midfielder , who missed the goal with a shot slightly right in the 44th minute. In the 60th minute, sophomore midfielder Leo Keller had a chance to put FAU up with a header but placed it just over the post.

had a chance to put FAU up with a header but placed it just over the post. Karani attacked the defense, burying a shot to the bottom left corner in the 69th minute, putting Temple up 1-0.

THE NUMBERS

Temple had eight shots with five on goal, while FAU finished with 18 shots and six on goal.

A total of nine yellow cards were handed out by the officials, with three going to Temple and six to FAU.

Temple redshirt junior goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski finished with six saves while FAU fifth-year goalkeeper Neil Strauber finished with four saves.

WORDS FROM THE COACH

“I think they were great,” said head coach Brian Rowland. “The freshmen are continuing to mature and advance and for the future, we have some really talented young players.”

“I’m proud of our discipline and decision-making,” Rowland said. “Hoping that continues to be the case as we approach the last four games.”

ON TAP

The Owls return home to battle Stony Brook University (4-8-0, 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Temple Sports Complex at 7 p.m.