Owls lose close contest to Flames

Temple Field Hockey lost their second conference game of the season in a competitive 1-0 game against Liberty University.

Temple Field Hockey (10-4, 3-2 Big East Conference) lost a key game to No. 16 Liberty University (9-5, 5-0 Big East) 1-0 after a competitive four quarters at Liberty Field Hockey Field in Lynchburg, Virginia. Both defenses prevented longer possessions and the game’s flow of play was based around counter attacks.

KEY PLAYS

Fourteen minutes into the first quarter, senior forward Caitlyn Amsden had a dangerous one-on-one attempt saved by the stick of Liberty junior goalie Azul Iritxity Irigoyen .

had a dangerous one-on-one attempt saved by the stick of Liberty junior goalie . About eight minutes into the second quarter, Temple senior defender McKenna Burkhardt had a clear shot on net saved by Liberty’s Irigoyen after Temple’s second penalty corner in fifteen seconds.

had a clear shot on net saved by Liberty’s Irigoyen after Temple’s second penalty corner in fifteen seconds. Four minutes and 30 seconds into the second half, junior midfielder Myrthe Schuilenburg had a shot blocked off of the line with a subsequent rebound shot by graduate defender Nienke Oerlemans sailing wide.

had a shot blocked off of the line with a subsequent rebound shot by graduate defender sailing wide. With one minute left in the third quarter, Liberty senior defender Jodie Conolly took a corner trap from senior midfielder Lizzie Hamlett and fired a shot past Temple senior goalie Molly Frey for a goal.

took a corner trap from senior midfielder and fired a shot past Temple senior goalie for a goal. About eight minutes and thirty seconds into the fourth quarter, Temple was unable to convert on two consecutive corner attempts.

THE NUMBERS

Temple and Liberty combined for ten total shots in the first half but did not convert a single goal.

Frey had four saves in the game, bringing her season total to 37.

Liberty’s Conolly scored her fourth goal of the season.

Temple was shut out for the third time this season.

WORDS FROM COACH

“I was looking at why didn’t we convert,” head coach Michelle Vittese said. “Not every chance has to be identical. Some desperation in the attack circle and executing on our attack, that’s it.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to bounce back when they take on Brown University (8-3, 1-2 The Ivy League) on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Howarth Field.