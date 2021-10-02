Owls’ mistakes lead to loss against Green Wave

Temple University volleyball (4-10, 0-3 The American Athletic Conference) lost against Tulane University (10-6, 3-1 The American) on Friday evening with a score of 3-1.

The Owls came out strong in the first set, and took an early lead over the Green Wave, but it wasn’t enough to win the first set.

Despite the Owls communicating well with one another, Temple couldn’t correct their self-inflicted mistakes, like attack errors which gave the opponent a scoring point.

“I just think we are kind of making the same mistakes over and over in the same crucial times,” said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. “I think we kind of have to rethink some of the things we’re doing.”

Junior outside hitter Gem Grimshaw played well on offense and defense, which led her to serve 12 kills, one ace and 11 digs.

Redshirt-junior right side hitter Peyton Boyd, who didn’t play in the Owls last game, served up 10 kills and four blocks for the Owls.

“I’m very happy to see her in the front row doing things, but her timing is still a little off, and she’s still not completely in the rhythm, but that will come,” Ganesharatnam said. “I think she actually did a really good job because some of the sets she received were not always, location wise, consistent.”

The Owls need to dig deeper and find ways to fix their little mistakes against conference opponents, Ganesharatnam added.

Temple will take on the University of Houston (12-3, 2-1 The American) on Sunday Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. at McGonigle Hall.