Owls’ opener at Rutgers postponed

Temple University football’s season opener against Rutgers University is postponed until Saturday at 12:00 p.m. due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Ida, according to a release from Temple Athletics.

“I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything,” wrote head coach Rod Carey in the release. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situation.”

The game was scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in Piscataway, New Jersey at SHI Stadium, but flooding from the Raritan River damaged several roads leading into the stadium, NJ. com reported

Piscataway Township officials called on Rutgers to postpone the game or keep fans from attending because the influx of traffic to the stadium would interfere with the township’s ability to respond to damages sustained throughout the storm, including conducting search and rescue operations, NJ.com reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.