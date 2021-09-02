Temple Ambler to cancel in-person classes Friday

The university has hired multiple companies to repair damages the campus sustained during last night’s tornado.

Temple University’s Ambler Campus will remain closed and cancel all in-person classes and activities on Sept. 3 as a result of tornado damage on Wednesday, said Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson.

“There was a lot of roof damage and roof leaks,” Orbanek said. “We have water damage ranging from severe to minor. I would say 90 percent of the buildings on campus have roof damage.”

The university will issue another alert to notify students of the cancelation later today, Orbanek said.

There were no utility leaks on the campus and all generators are running, Orbanek said.

Wednesday’s tornado blew off the roof of Temple Ambler’s West Hall, damaged the Ambler Learning Center and knocked down several trees on the campus, The Temple News reported.

“Multiple buildings have severe window damage that is being worked on,” Orbanek said.

A group of about 25 people, including students and Montgomery County residential police cadets, were directed to stay overnight and seek shelter on the campus, Orbanek said.

There were no reported injuries and everyone that spent the night has safely left Ambler’s campus, Orbanek said.

Multiple tree removal and roof restoration companies are currently repairing the damage sustained overnight, Orbanek said.

Tornadoes touched down across Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that first made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, the New York Times reported.