Owls posts 1-2 record in two meets

Temple University women’s gymnastics posted a program record overall score in its win on Friday night, but fell to North Carolina State University and George Washington University on Sunday.

Temple University women’s gymnastics (8-6, 3-5 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) set a program-record overall score of 196.675 in their win against No. 29 North Carolina State University (10-5, 3-4 EAGL) on Friday night. However, the Owls lost to the Wolfpack and George Washington University (11-11, 3-6 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) on Sunday.

“[Friday’s] meet was electric, the team was on fire from the first routine through the last,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “Beyond the score, they did what we asked them to do, which was to stay in it and be aggressive until the end.”

Temple opened Friday’s meet on bars and scored a season-high 49.050 on the event. Senior all-around Ariana Castrence posted a career-high 9.900, placing third overall in the meet. Junior all-around Madison Brooks scored the second-highest on the team with a 9.825.

“This has been a long time coming,” Nilson said. “Ariana has been working towards this for her entire career at Temple, but I don’t think this will be her last career-high on bars. She continues to adapt and improve.”

On the second rotation, Temple competed on vault and posted a 49.200, a school record. Senior all-around Julianna Roland set a career-high and won the event title with a 9.925. Castrence recorded a 9.850 for third place in the meet, and her second-best score of the season.

The Owls posted a score of 49.125 on floor. Roland finished second in the event with a 9.850. Graduate student all-around Faith Leary, graduate student all-around Tori Edwards and sophomore Brooke Donabedian tied for third overall with scores of 9.825.

“I think that the floor team has been exceptional all year long, and we are proud of them for their performance tonight,” Nilson said. “I don’t think that it was our best performance of the year, and we expect to improve on that team performance, but overall, we are very happy with floor.”

Temple completed the meet on beam as they recorded a school-record score of 49.300. Roland recorded a 9.925, which is the second-best score in school history. Donabedian notched a career-high 9.900, and freshman all-around Summer Ruskey set a career high 9.825.

On Sunday afternoon, the Owls opened the meet on beam, posting a score of 48.000. Freshman all-around Hannah Stallings tallied the highest score on the team with a 9.825. Castrence and Donabedian recorded scores of 9.800.

On the second rotation, Temple notched a 48.650 on floor. Edwards led the team with a 9.825, and Donabedian posted a 9.800.

Temple recorded a score of 49.050 on vault, which tied the fifth-best score in school history. Castrence won the event with a score of 9.875. Freshman all-around Anna Hill tallied a career-high and finished third overall with a 9.850. Freshman all-around Sarah Stallings posted a 9.800.

The Owls ended the night on bars with a 49.175, the third highest score in school history. Sarah Stallings and Castrence won the event with a 9.875, as Castrence tied her career high and Stallings set a personal high. Hannah Stallings posted a career-best score of 9.825.

Castrence won the all-around title with a score of 39.200, tying the eighth highest score in school history.

The Owls will return home to face the University of Maryland (5-7, 2-7 The BIG-10), Southern Connecticut State University (7-6, 3-5 Gymnastics East Conference) and the University of Bridgeport (2-7, 1-6 Gymnastics East Conference) on Alumni Night at 6 p.m. on March 3.