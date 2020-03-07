Owls record low-scoring win against UMBC

This is Temple lacrosse’s first win with only 10 goals scored.

Senior attacker Olivia Thompson scored in the final five seconds of each half to help Temple University lacrosse (5-3) secure a 10-7 win over the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (2-3) Saturday at Howarth Field.



The Owls scored five goals in each half. Thompson and junior midfielder Bridget Whitaker each scored a hat trick, while freshman midfielder Belle Mastropietro had two goals for her third consecutive multi-goal game.



UMBC played a “possession offense,” which limited the Owls’ offensive chances, coach Bonnie Rosen said.



“They really worked every possession down to 30 seconds and then look to attack at the 30-second mark,” Rosen said. “So that slows the game down. And early on they worked those down and then scored a goal. … All that leads to a lower scoring game.”



The Owls have scored more than 10 goals in each of their other wins.



“We need to step it up, especially in the second half,” Whitaker said. “We need to make sure we can score, finish our shots. We had a lot of shots, that goalie was very good.”



Five players recorded five or more shots for the Owls: Mastropietro, Thompson, Whitaker and senior attackers Maddie Gebert and Meghan Hoffman.



Retrievers junior goalkeeper Lexi Roberts made 16 saves. Temple’s three goalkeepers recorded five combined saves.



“We definitely need to score more than five goals per half to win in the future,” Whitaker said.



The Retrievers held the lead for most of the first half. Thompson’s first goal, with two seconds left in the half, tied the game at five.



“I wasn’t concerned in a big way,” Rosen said.



Thompson then scored 40 seconds into the second half to give Temple its first lead of the day. Mastropietro scored her second goal of the day with 24:33 remaining in the second half to give Temple a two-goal advantage.



The Owls changed their defense in the second half, which helped hold the Retrievers to only two goals, Whitaker said.



“They were used to our defense in the first half, so then when we switched they weren’t ready for it,” Whitaker said. “I still think we need to get better at our first defense, to make sure we stop them, or not completely, they’re going to score, but just stop the run of goals.”



Temple’s next game is on March 11 at Villanova (2-5) at 7 p.m.

