Owls shutout for third straight match

Temple University volleyball (5-23, 1-16 The American Athletic Conference) fell 3-0 to the University of Central Florida (24-6, 17-1 The American), the leading team in The American, on Friday evening, marking their third consecutive shutout against conference opponents.

The University of Central Florida (24-6, 17-1 The American) had strong down the line hitters, which prevented the Owls from getting blocks at the net and cost them the match.

In the first set, the Knights efficiently set up their middles and passing, going on a 6-0 run that turned into a 18-7 lead.

Temple broke their scoring drought by blocking two consecutive serves and scoring two points, making the score 23-14. However, the Knights ultimately won the set 25-14.

In the second set, the Knights started out with a 7-0 lead. Temple only scored two points throughout the set, allowing the Knights to win 25-2 in the Owls’ biggest loss of the night. The Knights’ strong hits down the line and ability to attack open holes in the Owls’ defense gave them the advantage they needed to win by 23 points.

In the third set, the Owls started scoring again after mixing things up on offense and blocking down the line hits at the net, but still came up short with a 25-17 loss.

Owls’ junior outside hitter Gem Grimshaw led the Owls in kills with seven, and also served up five digs and one block. In addition to Grimshaw, graduate student Miray Bolukbasi was a solid down the line hitter, serving up six kills, seven digs, one block and one ace.

Temple will compete in its last on-the-road match of the season against the University of Southern Florida (7-12, 1-16 The American) on Sunday Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.