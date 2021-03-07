Owls snap losing streak with win against Wildcats

Temple scored late in the fourth quarter to secure its second victory of the season.

With nearly six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Temple senior midfielder Taylor Alba assisted freshman forward Cassie Romanczuk for her first collegiate goal to put the Owls up 1-0, sealing their game against Villanova University.

Temple University field hockey (2-4, 1-4 Big East Conference) ended its four-game losing streak with a win against Villanova (0-5, 0-5 Big East Conference) in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls ended a three-game scoring drought despite not producing many shot opportunities against Villanova’s defense. Temple played good defense around its cage and benefitted from the Wildcats’ inefficient offense throughout the contest.

The Owls only finished with three shots and two corner chances, while Villanova’s offense had four shots and five corner attempts.

Besides Romanczuk’s goal, Alba recorded the only other shot on goal for the Owls.

The Wildcats did not make use of their opportunities around the cage as only one shot was placed on net. Villanova’s offense has struggled all season and the most goals they’ve scored in a single-game is one.

Two out of the four Wildcats’ shot attempts came in the first quarter. In the second half, they were held to only one shot after a strong performance by Temple’s defense.

Villanova still had a chance to win at the end of the game with two corner opportunities in the fourth quarter but failed to capitalize.

The Owls’ defense once again held strong and built off their performance after limiting Liberty, the third best scoring offense in the nation, to two goals in each individual game during the team’s series last weekend.

Both teams played a physical game Saturday, as Temple finished with 37 fouls and Villanova had 30 fouls called against them.

Freshman forward Myrthe Schuilenburg drew a yellow card at the 35 minute mark in the third quarter.

Senior goalie Cristina Carotenuto finished with one save.

The Owls will play at home against Villanova in the second game of their back-to-back series tomorrow at 12 p.m.