Owls snap scoreless streak in loss to Bulldogs

Temple University women’s soccer scored a goal for the first time in eight games in their 4-1 loss to Gonzaga University on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex.

Temple University women’s soccer (0-5-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to Gonzaga University (5-2-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. Despite the loss, the Owls ended their seven game scoreless streak, recording their second second goal of the season late in the second half.

Key Plays

At the eight-minute mark, Bulldogs’ freshman forward Giana Riley converted on a deep shot from outside of the penalty box, putting Gonzaga on the board first.

In the 19th minute, Bulldogs’ redshirt junior Maddie Kemp got by the Owls’ defensive back line and scored from inside the penalty box, extending Gonzaga’s lead to two.

At the eighty-minute mark, Gonzaga senior forward Lauren Elwer scored from inside the penalty box on a ball that just got by sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns’ diving attempt.

In the 83rd minute, Owls’ junior defender Róisín McGovern scored on a scramble following a penalty kick attempt, giving the Owls their first goal since Aug. 18.

Just twenty seconds later, Bulldogs’ junior forward Kate Doyle scored on a breakaway opportunity to put Gonzaga back up by three.

The Numbers

Burns recorded four saves, pushing her season total to 47.

Senior forward Emily Kavanaugh had four corner kicks, but the Bulldogs’ defensive back line cleared the ball each time.

Temple had just six shot attempts, with four coming on goal.

Gonzaga outshot Temple 16-6. The Owls have not outshot an opponent since their 2-0 loss to Binghamton University on Aug. 21.

Words from the Coach

“We didn’t really have the same sort of bite and tenacity as we did against SMU,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “It was hard for us to repeat that in a game that we knew wasn’t a conference game but it’s still not one we take lightly.”

On Tap

The Owls will look for their first win of the season when they host Long Island University (3-6-2, 1-1 Northeast Conference) on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.