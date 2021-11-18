Owls starting quarterback enters transfer portal

Temple University football redshirt-freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who joined the Owls last offseason, entered the transfer portal Thursday evening.

Redshirt-freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis, Temple University football’s starting quarterback, entered the transfer portal Thursday evening, Owlscoop.com reported.

Mathis transferred to Temple from the University of Georgia last offseason and played in seven games this season. He was sidelined due to injuries for the Owls’ games against the University of Akron on Sept. 11 and Boston College on Sept. 18.

With Mathis entering the portal, freshman backup quarterback Justin Lynch will finish out the last two games of the season against the University of Tulsa on Nov. 20 and Navy on Nov. 27.

Lynch has played in nine games this season, including starting three while Mathis was injured.

Mathis’ decision comes just eight days after redshirt-junior wide receiver Jadan Blue entered the transfer portal. Blue, Temple’s second leading receiver of all time, and Mathis, Temple’s highest-ranked player, leave holes in Temple’s offense.