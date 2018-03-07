Par-4 holes plague Temple in first golf tournament of spring

In their first event of the spring season, the Owls shot 50-over par to finish 14th out of 18 teams at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday in Aiken, South Carolina.

Temple finished three spots higher than it did at last year’s event, which the University of Virginia won with a three-round total of 840.

Temple struggled to gain momentum due to poor par-4 scoring. Temple shot 63-over par on par-4 holes during the two-day tournament to rank 14th.

Junior Trey Wren triple-bogeyed the third hole, which is a par-4 hole, in two consecutive rounds. This hole was ranked as the hardest on the golf course at the end of the tournament. Wren shot 75,73 and 76 to tie for 59th out of 90 golfers.

For the whole tournament, Temple recorded 143 pars, which only ranked ahead of Presbyterian College and Manhattan College.

Freshman Dawson Anders shot a 5-under-par 65 in the second round on Monday for his best finish in his collegiate career.

Anders shot 74,65 and 79, which was good enough to finish tied for 28th on the individual leaderboard. Anders slipped on the leaderboard with his 5-over par in the final round, but he still ranked as Temple’s top finisher.

Redshirt junior John Barone started off strong with an even-par 70, but he struggled in the second and third rounds, shooting 74 and 81 to finish the tournament. Barone finished second behind University of South Carolina Aiken senior Axel Östensson in par-5 scoring at 6-under par.

As a team, Temple continued its success in par-5 scoring. Palmetto Golf Club, at 6,617 yards, is one of the shorter courses the team has seen all season. Temple shot 8-under as a team through the three rounds, which ranked seventh in the tournament.

Temple’s number one ranked golfer, junior Sam Soeth, entered the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate coming off a 9-over-par 70 to end the fall season. He continued to struggle, shooting 79,75 and 84 in the three rounds.

Temple will have more than two weeks days until its next tournament, the Furman Intercollegiate from March 23-25 in Greenville, South Carolina.