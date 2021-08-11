Philadelphia announces mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases

Beginning Thursday, Philadelphians will be required to wear masks indoors unless everyone inside provides proof of vaccination.

Philadelphia businesses will require all staff and customers to wear masks indoors beginning midnight Thursday unless everyone inside provides proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Wednesday morning.

Philadelphians will also be required to wear masks when dining indoors at restaurants that do not require proof of vaccination and when attending unseated outdoor events with at least 1,000 attendees, according to the announcement.

To prove they are vaccinated, Philadelphians must provide their vaccination card or a photo of their card, 6abc reported.

Beginning Sept. 1, all new city employees will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Kenney announced. Current Philadelphia employees will need to provide proof of vaccination or double mask when indoors.

As of Aug. 8, the city reported an average of 1,179 cases in the past two weeks, up from the 207 cases averaged one month ago, according to data from the city’s testing data dashboard.

On July 22, the city recommended all individuals wear masks indoors, including those who are fully vaccinated, according to a press release.

Philadelphia initially lifted its mask restriction on June 11 after a drop in COVID-19 cases, NBC 10 reported.

