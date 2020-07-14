Philadelphia cancels all large events through February 2021

The cancellation will apply to public events like parades and road races.

14 July 2020 CORONAVIRUS
Competitors race by City Hall during the 20th annual Philadelphia Marathon on Nov. 17, 2013, in which 30,000 participated. The marathon is one of several events that may be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. | AJA ESPINOSA / FILE PHOTO

All “large public events” in Philadelphia will be cancelled through Feb. 28, 2021 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, city spokesperson Deana Gamble confirmed to NBC10 on Tuesday. 

The cancellation may apply to events like the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day and fall road races like the Blue Cross Broad Street Run, which was previously postponed from May to October 2020, and the Philadelphia Marathon in November, NBC10 further reported.

However, Philadelphians will still be permitted to participate in private outdoor events with less than 50 attendees, recreational sports with less than 25 participants and events on private property, KYW Newsradio reported

Before today’s ban, city officials had been postponing or cancelling large events on a case-by-case basis beginning with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March, KYW further reported

City officials will announce more information about the cancellation policy during today’s COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.

