A Philadelphia resident in his 50s with an underlying health condition has died of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, marking the city’s first COVID-19 related death, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced today at a press conference.

No further details regarding the victim were available.

There are 257 cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, while Pennsylvania has reported 1,127 cases in total, The Temple News reported.