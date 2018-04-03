Philadelphians run, play to celebrate religious holidays

03 April 2018 and Live in Philly, Slideshows

To celebrate the holiday weekend, people gathered at the Philadelphia Zoo as early as 7 a.m. on Saturday for the 5th annual Rabbit Run 5k/1m in honor of Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Upon entry, guests were given a gift bag that included a T-shirt and bunny ears.

Just before the start of the race, physical therapist Adrianna Carey from the Dan Aaron Parkinson’s Rehabilitation Center at Pennsylvania Hospital helped participants with warm-up stretches.

  “Parkinson’s affects more people than we think, so it’s good to bring so many faces to the cause,” Carey said.

The Please Touch Museum hosted various activities for children to teach them about Passover. There was a playful Passover Seder, where children could learn to properly set the table for the holiday and read themed books.

Children also participated in a Matzo Structures workshop, where they could build with cardboard and take home their structure to cover in matzo.

