Police search for man possibly connected with two robberies near Main Campus

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man connected to two robberies near Main Campus in the past week.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and a total of $1,140 was taken, according to a release from police.

Charlie Leone, the director of campus safety services, wrote in an email to The Temple News that TUPD will “work closely with the Philadelphia Police and share information regularly” during the investigation. He added that TUPD will increase patrols in the affected areas.

The most recent incident occurred on Montgomery Avenue near 18th Street on Monday. The suspect, with his arm tucked under his shirt as if he was carrying a weapon, approached a 20-year-old man around 3:30 a.m. and demanded his belongings. The man, who hasn’t been identified, surrendered $560, and the suspect was last seen running west on Montgomery Avenue.

The suspect was described as 5 feet-8-inches tall with a short beard and moustache. He was wearing a white tank top, long jean shorts, black sneakers and dark baseball hat with logos on the front and left side.

Earlier on June 26, the suspect approached a 22-year-old man at 1 a.m. on Monument Avenue near 17th Street and said he was armed. The suspect then told the man to enter his victim’s nearby truck, and the two drove to Cumberland Street near 16th. Both then entered a store, making two withdrawals totaling $400. Then, the suspect used a cash app on the victim’s phone to transfer $150 and took $30 from the victim’s wallet before ordering the man to drive to Berks Street near 23rd where he fled.

PPD said the cash app transfer was to an unknown account.

Here, the suspect was described as bearded man in his late 20s. He was wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, black sneakers and dark colored baseball hat with a logos on the front and left side

PPD is asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or submit an anonymous tip here.

