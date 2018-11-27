Political analyst and best-selling author comes to campus

Anand Giridharadas has reported around the globe from Italy to Nigeria, and spoke with Temple University students on Tuesday.

27 November 2018 Around Campus, Features, People You Should Know
Giridharadas answers questions asked by economics professor Donald Wargo, who moderated the conversation in Ritter Hall. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

MSNBC and NBC political analyst and New York Times best-selling author Anand Giridharadas spoke to Fox School of Business students in Walkman Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Economics professor Donald Wargo moderated the discussion, which centered around Giridharadas’ most recent book “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World.” More than 50 students attended the conversation, where they received complimentary copies of the book.

“The central task for people who look around and see things they don’t like is figuring out what organizing and citizen power looks like for your generation that feels exciting to you,” Giridharadas said.

Published in late August, the book focuses on Giridharadas’ argument that powerful corporations masquerade as agents of change by creating the very problems they set out to improve.

Generation Z students have several ways in which they can make change through civic engagement, he said.

“If you haven’t barbecued with someone, you’re not in a movement with them,” Giridharadas said. “There’s a real-life aspect to it that you don’t see much of today.”

Many students were excited to hear Giridharadas speak.

“He’s very vocal,” said senior economics major Nika Nassif. “He’s considered by many as a firebrand. As a student preparing to graduate, I’m interested in hearing his ideas about civic engagement for students preparing to graduate.”

Dylan Long

