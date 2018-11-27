Suspect wanted for abduction of three children

The 2-, 3- and 6-year-old children were taken at gunpoint.

Philadelphia Police are searching for Addeil Burgos, who is suspected of abducting three minors near 28th Street and Sedgley Avenue on Sunday morning.



Burgos, whose last known address is near 15th and Luzerne streets, is believed to have abducted a 2-, 3- and 6-year-old at gunpoint around 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 25.



Police located all three children who are in good health, according to a report.



Burgos, 32, should be considered “extremely” dangerous and not approached, police said.



PPD is asking anyone with information to confidentially contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3189 or submit a tip here.

