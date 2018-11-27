Suspect wanted for abduction of three children

The 2-, 3- and 6-year-old children were taken at gunpoint.

27 November 2018 Crime, News
Addeil Burgos is suspected of kidnapping three children between 2 and 6 years old on Sunday. | VIA PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Philadelphia Police are searching for Addeil Burgos, who is suspected of abducting three minors near 28th Street and Sedgley Avenue on Sunday morning.

Burgos, whose last known address is near 15th and Luzerne streets, is believed to have abducted a 2-, 3- and 6-year-old at gunpoint around 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Police located all three children who are in good health, according to a report.

Burgos, 32, should be considered “extremely” dangerous and not approached, police said.

PPD is asking anyone with information to confidentially contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3189 or submit a tip here.

Will Bleier

can be reached at william.bleier@temple.edu Or you can follow Will on Twitter @will_bleier Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*