Possible SEPTA strike would not impact Temple classes, events

In the case of a strike, the university would provide shuttle services and additional parking to students and employees.

Temple University will continue its in-person operations as scheduled even if workers from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority strike on Nov. 1, wrote Ken Kaiser, senior vice president for finance and operations and the chief administrative officer in an email to students and employees today.

Members of the Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents SEPTA workers, will strike if they are unable to reach an agreement with SEPTA’s negotiators by the time their current contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The strike would stop services on SEPTA’s city buses, trolleys and subways, but will not affect the regional rail, Kaiser wrote.

If the strike occurs, Temple will run a shuttle along Broad Street between Locust and Cheltenham Avenue on weekdays, besides the usual shuttles between Main Campus, Ambler and the Health Sciences Campus, Kaiser wrote. Students and employees must wear masks and show their OWLcard to ride the shuttle.

The university will also offer parking for $10 per day if the strike occurs, and recommends students and faculty purchase daily parking permits. For those who do not purchase a permit, parking on Main Campus will still be available in the Cecil B. Moore Lot, Tuttleman Lot, Liacouras Garage and Montgomery Garage at an hourly rate, Kaiser wrote.

Temple employees are expected to arrive at work on time if the strike occurs, but should reach out to their supervisors if they have any concerns, Kaiser wrote.

Members of the Temple community should offer remote alternatives for in-person services when possible if the strike occurs, Kaiser wrote.

The Transport Workers Union’s demands include higher wages, paid parental leave and a one-time payment for frontline transit workers who kept transportation running during the pandemic, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“While we all hope for a timely resolution, it is critical to plan ahead and make arrangements in the event of a strike,” Kaiser wrote.