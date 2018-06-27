Preliminary hearing for Temple’s former AEPi president to be held next month

27 June 2018 News
Ari Goldstein is a junior engineering major and the former president of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He has since been removed from his top spot amid charges for attempted sexual assault. VIA | PHILADELPHIA POLICE

The pretrial hearing for Ari Goldstein, the former president for Temple’s chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, will take place on July 19. It was originally listed for Thursday of this week on court documents.

The date was listed incorrectly on court documents due to a clerical error, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office wrote in an email to The Temple News.

This is the second clerical error in the case after court documents detailing charges against Goldstein incorrectly stated he was arrested for statutory sexual assault of a minor eight to 11 years younger. He was instead charged with attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Goldstein is being charged with eight crimes including attempted rape for allegedly assaulting a woman in the fraternity’s house in February.

Two 19-year-old women alleged they were sexually assaulted by members of the fraternity. The university launched an investigation in AEPi on March 30, while Philadelphia police began investigating on April 17. The fraternity was suspended on April 20 following the allegations.

Goldstein was arrested on May 15 and posted 10 percent of his $2 million bail two days later.

Lindsay Bowen
can be reached at lindsay.bowen@temple.edu Or you can follow Lindsay on Twitter @lindsay_bow Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*