Obi Enechionyia to play in NBA Summer League with the Detroit Pistons

Former Temple University men’s basketball player Obi Enechionyia will participate in the NBA Summer League this summer in Las Vegas.

The Detroit Pistons, one of the eight teams Enechionyia worked out for, gave the 6-foot-10 forward a spot on its summer league roster. Enechionyia was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft last week.

In his four years at Temple, Enechionyia racked up 1,296 points, and 614 rebounds —ranking 23rd in total rebounds in school history. He will enter the Summer League after 93 career starts at Temple — starting all 64 games in his final two seasons.

Enechionyia recorded a field-goal percentage of 41, and he converted 3-point shots at 36 percent clip during his career. Of Enechionyia’s 1,114 field-goal attempts, 546 were 3-point shots.

The NBA Las Vegas Summer League will begin play on July 6 and continue through July 17. The programming will be on ESPN networks and NBA TV. Enechionyia and the Pistons’ first game will be on July 6 at 4 p.m. against the Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV.