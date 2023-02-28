Proctor finds family at Temple

Growing up in Colorado, Temple Fencing junior epee Sara Proctor felt isolated because of the nature of the competition circuit. Proctor struggled in high school as she slowly lost hope that fencing could be more than just a passion despite committing to the sport at 10 years old.

It wasn’t until Proctor was recruited by Temple that she realized the team could support her in and out of meets, especially after participating in a few practices. Proctor has greatly expanded her skillset since being recruited, working her way up to one of the top epee positions on Temple’s senior-based roster.

Proctor is competing in some of the most important bouts for the Owls, having five matches in Temple’s senior-day victory on Feb. 26.

“If one of your teammates did better than you [in high school], it messed you up,” Proctor said. “When I came to college, I was overwhelmed with support from my teammates and people caring about me and how I did. I was taken aback, but it was all up from there.”

Proctor has felt more supported than she has before because of the Temple fencing community, and the team has pushed her harder than she has pushed herself in the past. The motivation has paid off, as Proctor has been a key part of the epee squad for the No. 11 Owls.

Proctor finished ranked No. 10 in the Garrett Open, which featured 28 epeeists in total, in an impressive performance.

The epee’s biggest accomplishment so far this season came during the Northwestern Duals Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. There, she went 17-4, closing out the meet Feb. 5 on an impressive 11-0 run which helped ensure the epee squad went undefeated for the weekend.

“We have such amazing depth on our epee squad, and Sara is a big part of that,” said Temple head coach Jennie Salmon. “The two of us have worked hard all season on her en garde technique, and it’s paid off. She’s a great teammate and a really hard worker.”

Proctor is not afraid of the key bouts and has gained confidence by facing other talented fencers growing up, like her current Temple captain Naomi Ross.

Ross, a fellow epee, was one of the few friends Proctor made on the competitive circuit during her childhood with the Colorado Fencers, a youth fencing club. The pair fenced roughly 50 times within eight years, getting to know each other well during and after bouts across the state and the country.

“It was very individualized,” Ross said. “Maybe your coach is there, maybe your parents are there, but most of the time, you’re on your own. You have a lot of free time. I don’t remember how we met, but I remember talking with her then.”

Early in her career, Proctor fenced against people her own age one week and then 70-year-old men the next because of the chaotic nature of meets in Colorado, creating a sense of disassociation from the sport. The difficulty may have improved her abilities, but hurt her mental wellbeing.

She felt consumed by the nature of the less-popular sport, constantly traveling and fencing, and began wanting to quit the activity that has defined her. The meets consisted of so many different people of varying skill levels, so when Proctor was younger and less talented than some of her competitors, it led to a weaker passion for fencing.

Proctor’s relationship with Ross was a major factor in her decision to join Temple. After experiencing loneliness due to the independence of the Coloradan fencing scene, Proctor wanted a welcoming atmosphere that valued her as part of a team. In her eyes, Temple provided that.

“One of the things that drew me to Temple was the support you get, whether physically, mentally, academically, or emotionally,” Proctor said. “I knew that was how I’d succeed in college.”

Those days of competing by herself among older fencers are behind Proctor, but the memories serve as a guide for how she treats her teammates. She goes out of her way to promote that same positivity she was shown to foster a positive environment that all her teammates can thrive in.

“I can’t speak for other squads, but this squad is so good at uplifting everyone,” Proctor said. “Everyone is so keyed in to all of their teammates in practices and competitions. Everyone knows, if we are on top of each other, we will be the best team we can be. That’s our goal: work as hard as we can to be the best together.”