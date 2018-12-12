Temple football hires Manny Diaz as next football coach

The Owls will introduce Manny Diaz at a press conference on Thursday.

Temple University will officially announce former University of Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next football coach at a press conference on Thursday at 3 p.m., an athletics spokesperson said.



Diaz reportedly signed a five-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.



Source: Miami DC Manny Diaz’s five-year deal at Temple is on the cusp of completion. Final details being ironed out. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2018

Diaz will replace Collins, who posted a 15-10 record in two seasons and led the Owls to a Gasparilla Bowl win last year and a berth in this year’s Independence Bowl against Duke University.



The former University of Miami defensive coordinator has coached one of the best defenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season. The Hurricanes are ranked second in total defense and first in fewest passing yards allowed, a few spots ahead of the Owls’ seventh-ranked pass defense.



When Diaz was hired at Miami in January 2016, he inherited a defense that ranked 69th in total defense. The Hurricanes ranked 20th in his first season.



University of Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is finalizing a deal with Temple University to become its next football coach, according to multiple reports. | VIA / COLLEGEPRESSBOX.COM

Diaz, 44, has been a defensive coordinator in the FBS since 2006. He coached Middle Tennessee State University’s defense from 2006-09. In his final season, Middle Tennessee ranked second in tackles for loss and sixth in sacks.



Diaz had two stints at Mississippi State University before he went to Miami. He coached the Bulldogs’ defense in 2011 and 2015. Mississippi State won bowls in both seasons.



In 2015, Diaz replaced former Temple coach Geoff Collins as the defensive coordinator. The Bulldogs had a top-10 red zone defense and allowed 23.2 points per game.



Diaz began his career as a graduate assistant at Florida State University from 1998-99. After two more seasons as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State University, Diaz spent four years on the Wolfpacks’ defensive staff coaching the linebackers from 2002-03 and the safeties from 2004-05.



