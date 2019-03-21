Report: Temple men’s basketball to hire Monté Ross as assistant

The former University of Delaware coach will join the Owls under coach Aaron McKie, the Inquirer reported.

Temple University men’s basketball has made its first hire for Aaron McKie’s new staff.



The Owls will hire former University of Delaware coach Monté Ross as an assistant, the Inquirer reported.



He has not coached in college since his firing from Delaware in 2016, but he brings more than two decades of experience to McKie, who will be a first-time head coach in the 2019-20 season.



Ross coached the Blue Hens from 2006-16, posting a 132-184 record. During the 2013-14 season, he won Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year for leading the Blue Hens to a 25-win season, CAA championship and their lone NCAA Tournament appearance during his tenure.



Delaware fired Ross after back-to-back losing seasons following its tournament appearance. In the 2014-15 season, the Blue Hens finished with a 10-20 record. They then finished with a 7-23 record in 2015-16.



Ross is a Philadelphia native who played high school basketball at William H. Bodine High School on 4th Street near George. He has also previously coached in Philadelphia, serving stints as an assistant coach at Drexel from 1994-96 and at St. Joseph’s from 1996-2006.



McKie is taking over the coaching reigns from Fran Dunphy, who led Temple from 2006-19. Dunphy finished with a record of 432-270 during his tenure.



McKie joined the Owls’ staff as an assistant coach during the 2014-15 season. He started his coaching career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2007.



Temple (23-10, 13-5 American Athletic Conference) ended its season after an 81-70 loss to Belmont University in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.