Richard Englert named Temple interim president

The university has tapped the chancellor and former president to lead the university following President Epps’ sudden passing.

Temple’s Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Chancellor Richard Englert to serve as the university’s interim president, wrote Chairman Mitchell Morgan in a message to the Temple community Tuesday morning.

“Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple’s next chief executive continues,” Morgan wrote.

Englert, who has served in 17 different roles at Temple during the span of more than 45 years, most recently led the university as president from 2016-21 before retiring. Englert kept the title of chancellor after his retirement.

Englert steps into the role following a five-month tenure of former President JoAnne Epps, who passed away suddenly on Sept. 19 after collapsing on stage at a university event.

“During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward,” Morgan wrote. “We anticipate completing the ongoing search and announcing the next president of Temple University in Spring 2024.”

The Board of Trustees officially announced the search for Temple’s next permanent president on Sept. 7.