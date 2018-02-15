Senior scores seven goals in lacrosse’s win against Monmouth

Coming off winning the Big East Conference Attacker of the Week on Tuesday, senior Nicole Barretta continued her hot offensive start.

She scored a personal best seven goals in Temple’s (2-0) 18-7 win against Monmouth University (0-2) on Wednesday in New Jersey.

“Nicole really had a wonderful day today,” coach Bonnie Rosen said. “She was really feeling confident, which I think jump-starts our offense knowing that she can put the goals in the net.”

Barretta scored six first-half goals, including four straight during the team’s 6-0 run in the first half. She now has 11 goals through the first two games.

Temple scored the six goals in a span of eight minutes, 24 seconds to take a 7-2 lead after trailing Monmouth 2-1 early in the game. Barretta scored three goals in a row in a span of 2:05 during the run.

The Owls won the first seven draw controls, which helped them have possession in the first half.

The Owls beat Monmouth, 18-16, in their only other matchup with the Hawks in program history last season. This year, they matched their goal total but also played strong defensively.

The Owls forced 13 turnovers and held Monmouth scoreless for a span of 20:50 in the second half. They scooped up 20 ground balls compared to the Hawks’ 15. Senior defender Nicole Latgis and sophomore midfielder Maddie Gebert each picked up four ground balls, which was the team high. Latgis also won a career-high eight draws.

“It was a really nice game,” Rosen said. “We were really excited that we would be going on the road because it would really give us an opportunity to focus in and not have to come right off a full day of classes.”

Eight other players besides Barretta scored. Sophomore attacker and midfielder Olivia Thompson ended the day with four points on two goals and two assists. Sophomore midfielder Meghan Hoffman and junior midfielder Amber Lambeth also each scored twice.

Freshman midfielder Jackie Cerchio and sophomore midfielder Julia Ryan scored their first career goals, and freshman goalkeeper Olivia Martin debuted in the final 3:19. Redshirt sophomore Kelsea Hershey also played in relief of sophomore Maryn Lowell, who made nine saves and allowed six goals.

The Owls look to remain undefeated on Saturday against Princeton University. Temple will face the Tigers, the No. 13 team in the Inside Lacrosse poll.