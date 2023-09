RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

President JoAnne Epps saw an increase in positivity around campus after a difficult semester. News Editor Oliver Sabo talks about her legacy and impact on campus.

An increase in tuition, interest rates, and the abandonment of student loan forgiveness has left students with the burden of student debt. Features editor Molly Fiske talks about how students are dealing with this and what help there is.