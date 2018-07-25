Six more programs in the Fox School of Business reported false data

Temple University uncovered more misreporting within at least six Fox School of Business programs submitted to the U.S. News & World Report, according to an email President Richard Englert sent to the Temple community on Wednesday.

The Executive MBA, Global MBA, Part-Time MBA, Master of Science in Human Resource Management and Master of Science in Digital Innovation in Marketing programs misreported data, according to the email.

This latest announcement comes amid a rankings scandal that led Temple administrators to ask the school’s former dean, Moshe Porat, to resign earlier this month.

The programs misreported the number of new students providing GRE/GMAT scores, the undergraduate GPAs of applicants and student indebtedness.

Additionally, the Online Bachelor of Business Administration did not accurately report student indebtedness.

“We want all the members of the university community to know that, with respect to the misreporting of information at the Fox School, you had a right to expect this information would be accurate and honest,” Englert wrote. “We deeply regret that this did not happen. We will do more than own this problem. We will fix it.”

The U.S. News & World Report requested that Temple submit a letter verifying the accuracy of the data submissions for the Best Colleges of 2018 and 2019, which the university submitted on July 20. Temple is continuing to provide the U.S. News with information about additional programs.

Temple is continuing to respond to the ongoing investigations by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and the U.S. Department of Education.