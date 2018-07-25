Temple and Penn State look to renew in-state rivalry

After 11 Temple-Penn State matchups from 2003 through 2016, the scheduling agreement between the two schools ended.

Now, the two schools are in communication about a possible home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027, the Inquirer’s Marc Narducci reported.

Temple and Penn State have squared off 45 times, with the first meeting taking place in 1931. Penn State leads the series with a record of 40-4-1.

There is still no word which team would host the first game. The last time Penn State visited Philadelphia, Temple won 27-10 in its 2015 season opener. The Owls then earned their first win against the Nittany Lions since 1941.

Penn State won the most recent game between the two schools in September 2016.

Temple has future home-and-home series scheduled against Power Five programs like the University of Miami, Duke University, the University of Maryland, Boston College and the University of Oklahoma.