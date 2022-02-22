SMALL BUSINESS GUIDE 2022

As the 20-year-old business that provided me and my four siblings our first jobs struggled to make ends meet with constant COVID-19 enforced closures, capacity limit changes and shut-downs, seeing “regulars” gather and show their undying support and friendship brought a new meaning to the term, “small business.”
Businesses come and go, but the impressions left on the community they serve are forever, and as we quickly approach the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, this impact is more prevalent than ever.
This year’s Small Business Guide explores how relationships and connections between individuals and owners at and around Temple University form a community in and of itself, proving that a transaction is more than just an exchange of money and products; it is an exchange of love and friendship.
From introspective moments that spawned a therapeutic apiary to turning off-campus apartments into nail salons, clothing stores and bakeries, seeing the passion and overarching goals of these owners to be more than just a business brings upon me that same sense of connection and solace it did when I watched “regulars” become family and friends at my former place of work.
So, take a look at our second Small Business Guide issue to not only learn about and support the businesses and products, but to gain a prospective friend.
