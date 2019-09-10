Street festival brings together Latino community

On Sunday, hundreds crowded at Lehigh Avenue and 5th Street for the 35th Annual Feria del Barrio, a celebration of Latino culture and community in North Philadelphia’s Centro de Oro neighborhood. The street festival featured live music, dancing, street vendors, and health and community organizations.

“[Feria del Barrio] brings everyone together. It’s all about the Latino community,” said Lisa Auerbach, 54, a 2000 MBA alumna and chief financial officer for Congreso de Latinos Unidos, a nonprofit organization for domestic violence.

Newscasters from Spanish television station Telemundo62 emceed the event, introducing acts, like Taller’s Children and Youth Dance Ensemble, and Los Tecuanes, a Mexican dance group from Washington D.C. Organizations, like Einstein Healthcare Network, Xfinity and Galaei, a queer Latin@ social justice organization, handed out information about local resources to attendees.

“It’s what this community needs,” said Kendra Cabrera, 28, a social work and sexuality intern for Galaei from the Bronx. “All the resources are right in front of their faces. We’re coming to the people, as opposed to people coming to us.”