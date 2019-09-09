TSG: Promote Participation

This week marks Sexual Assault Awareness Week, a third-annual Temple Student Government-led effort to support survivors of sexual assault.



Alongside the Wellness Resource Center and It’s On Us TU, TSG will be hosting events every day, including Write Off Sexual Assault, where the public can write letters addressed to sexual assault survivors from 12-4 p.m. on Wednesday.



The Editorial Board commends TSG for continuing this initiative, as well as the Campus Hunger Awareness Week in November and Wellness Week in late-March. It is imperative to provide resources to those affected and encourage involvement among students.



But we are concerned that the student body is not aware of these events. Planning initiatives takes time and passion, and should be utilized by members of the Temple community. We hope that TSG does necessary promotion for these events and that students take the time to participate.



After all, TSG will continue to host events no matter the numeric outcome. It’s only fair that students who can largely benefit from these resources are in the know, too.

