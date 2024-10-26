Student Center, food court closed for remainder of the day

The Howard Gittis Student Center will be closed following a water main break on North 13th Street Saturday.

Temple’s Howard Gittis Student Center will be closed for the remainder of the day Saturday following a water main break on North 13th Street, Rebecca Trotman, the building’s manager, told The Temple News.

The Student Center’s North and South buildings closed at 1 p.m. on Saturday while the Philadelphia Water Company works on the water line. The closure includes the Student Center Food Court’s dining options in the building.

Temple will have to shut off the water in the building to resolve this issue, leading to the closure of the building, Trotman said.

All of today’s scheduled programming in the building has been canceled following the flooding on 13th Street.

The building is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m, Trotman said.