A male Temple student is uninjured after being robbed of his phone while walking along Gratz Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 7:20 p.m., wrote Charles Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.



The student was approached by a man who threatened him with a handgun, Leone wrote. The man then fled in a dark colored Mitsubishi SUV. Police continue to search for the vehicle and will be looking at private cameras in the area.