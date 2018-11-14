Students, faculty donate to Hunger Awareness Week food drive

Temple Student Government finished its three-day food drive in partnership with Temple University’s Student Alumni Association at the Bell Tower on Wednesday. The drive was part of Temple’s 2018 Campus Hunger Awareness Week. All non-perishable

Temple Student Government finished its three-day food drive in partnership with Temple University's Student Alumni Association at the Bell Tower on Wednesday.

The drive was part of Temple’s 2018 Campus Hunger Awareness Week. All non-perishable goods and hygiene products the organizations collected will be donated to Cherry Pantry.

Ivy Attenborough, the deputy director of grounds and sustainability for TSG, said 35 percent of Temple students experience food insecurity. Attenborough, who volunteered at the drive, added even the most basic food items could ease the burden for students experiencing food insecurity.

“Something like donating is really easy, but it can also make a big difference in people’s lives, even if it doesn’t seem like it,” said Sarah Kuchan, the director of grounds and sustainability for TSG who also donated several food items to the drive.

Two other events for Campus Hunger Awareness Week will explore ways to combat food insecurity and the connections between food waste and food insecurity. They will take place on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m., both in Room 200A of the Student Center.